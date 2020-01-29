Vietnam stops exploiting tours to/ from Coronavirus epidemic areas

Director General of Vietnam National Administration of Tourism Nguyen Trung Khanh signed and sent the Official Letter to departments of tourism; departments of culture, sports and Tourism and local businesses involved in tourist sector across the country.Due to Coronavirus outbreak, the functional agencies need to closely monitor the cases of acute respiratory infection caused by Coronavirus, temporarily stop exploiting tours to provinces and cities in China and receiving Chinese tourists from epidemic areas.It is necessary to closely monitor the health of Chinese and foreign travelers who have transited via the epidemic areas before entering Vietnam within 14 days as recommended by the health authorities.Besides that, tourism business units should take initiative in coordinating with local health facilities to isolate suspected tourists of nCoV virus according to the procedures and instructions of the Ministry of Health.Vietnam National Administration of Tourism proposed local tourism agencies and enterprises across the country to propagandize and mobilize people not to travel to the epidemic areas; to regularly update the latest news and comply with the regulations and guidance of the Government, the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism; and promptly report to the authorities and the General Department of Tourism for the suspected travelers with nCoV virus.This is the third consecutive warning of the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism about stopping tours to and from the Coronavirus epidemic areas.

By Mai An – Translated by Huyen Huong