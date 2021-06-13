Vietnam stops granting, re-granting household registration books from July 1

(Illustrative photo:SGGP)



Particularly, local residence registration offices will revoke such books and modify and update information in the residence database following the Residence Law but not re-grant them.

The new regulations apply for residents who do procedures on household registration , temporary residence registration, information adjustment on residence database, separation of household registration book, removal of residence book registration and temporary residence book registration, extension of temporary residence, removal of residence registration leading to a change in the information in the above books.





By Gia Khanh- Translated by Huyen Huong