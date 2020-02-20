Vietnam supports seeking of political solutions to Syria

He said all solutions must be built based on respect for international law, the UN’s Charter, relevant resolutions of the UNSC, and sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria.



The Vietnamese diplomat voiced his concern over recent developments in the Northwestern region of Syria, which has affected the livelihoods of more than 3 million residents.



All parties must exercise maximum restraint to avoid further deterioration of the situation, he said, affirming that Vietnam supports the UN’s role in promoting dialogues to build long-term peace in Syria.



According to Special Envoy of the UN Secretary-General for Syria Geir Pedersen, more than 900,000 people have been displaced in Idlib province since December 1, 2019, and children are dying from cold. Ongoing military operations in Idlib Governorate are in violation of ceasefire agreements, while terrorist attacks continue on civilians.



Meanwhile, Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock provided an overview of the situation on the ground. He said air and ground-based strikes in north-western Syria killed at least 100 civilians between February 1 and 16, more than 90 percent of those deaths occurred in areas not controlled by the Government of Syria.



At the session, UNSC members expressed their nagging worries over the complicated situation in Syria, affirming rational political solutions are crucial to settle crisis in the country.