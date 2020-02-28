  1. National

Vietnam temporarily suspends granting of visas for South Korean citizens

The Vietnamese Government has temporarily suspended granting of visas for South Korean citizens amid an outbreak of Coronavirus, starting at 12 p.m. on February 29.

Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam, head of the National Steering Committee for Prevention and Control of the Acute Respiratory Disease Caused by a New Coronavirus (nCoV) in the meeting

The decision was issued in a meeting chaired by deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam, head of the National Steering Committee for Prevention and Control of the Acute Respiratory Disease Caused by a New Coronavirus (nCoV) on February 28.
The National Steering Committee for Prevention and Control of the Acute Respiratory Disease Caused by a New Coronavirus (nCoV) has also asked localities nationwide to require all Iranian and Itliana citizens entering the country to have to be isolated for 14 days.
Health experts suggest functional departments to receive suspected or confirmed cases of coronavirus infection who are passengers on flights returning home from affected areas at aircraft doors and stairs, and keep them in isolation areas.
The committee is waiting for an approval to raise the country's threat alert level one notch to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs To Anh Dung speaks in the meeting.

By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh

