Vietnam temporarily suspends granting of visas for South Korean citizens

The decision was issued in a meeting chaired by deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam, head of the National Steering Committee for Prevention and Control of the Acute Respiratory Disease Caused by a New Coronavirus (nCoV) on February 28.



The National Steering Committee for Prevention and Control of the Acute Respiratory Disease Caused by a New Coronavirus (nCoV) has also asked localities nationwide to require all Iranian and Itliana citizens entering the country to have to be isolated for 14 days.

Health experts suggest functional departments to receive suspected or confirmed cases of coronavirus infection who are passengers on flights returning home from affected areas at aircraft doors and stairs, and keep them in isolation areas.

The committee is waiting for an approval to raise the country's threat alert level one notch to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh