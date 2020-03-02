Vietnam temporarily suspends visa waiver for people from Italy

At a meeting of the National Steering Committee on Covid-19 Prevention and Control this morning, Mr. Dam tasked Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long to be leader of a team to work with Deputy Minister of Defense and Deputy Minister of Transport on restricting aircraft landing in Hanoi, HCMC and the Mekong Delta and diverting it to other airports in the country.



In related news, Vietnam has suspended visa free travel for South Koreans except for those with diplomatic and official visas. Those travelling to Vietnam with diplomatic and official visas must be confirmed by Vietnamese authorized agencies and businesses and they must commit to abiding by Vietnam’s regulations on Covid-19 prevention.

Vietnamese people abroad are not encouraged to return home now to ensure epidemic prevention efficiency.





By Phan Thao – Translated by Ngoc Thanh