Vietnam to develop infrastructure for border trade with Cambodia

The implementation started on August 19 and will last until October 2022. If the MoU is extended, the plan will continue to be carried out for three more years.



According to the plan, ministries, sectors, and localities involved are set to organise communications campaign to raise awareness on the content of the MoU; develop the Vietnam – Cambodia border trade infrastructure; promote trade with Cambodia; and share information and hold training courses; among others.



In the two years 2021 and 2022, they will carry out surveys for the building of at least a border market; run activities to encourage Vietnamese and Cambodian businessmen to invest in border trade infrastructure; increase related trade and investment promotion events; and support firms in introducing and distributing goods at border markets, trade centres, and trade fairs.



Vietnam and Cambodia share a land borderline of nearly 1,137km, passing through ten Vietnamese provinces of Kon Tum, Gia Lai, Dak Lak, Dak Nong, Binh Phuoc, Tay Ninh, Long An, Dong Thap, An Giang, Kien Giang and nine Cambodian provinces of Rattanakiri, Mondulkiri, Kratie, Tbong Khmum, Svay Rieng, Prey Veng, Kandal, Takeo and Kampot.