Vietnam to have 27 passenger port clusters, 60 cargo ones by 2030

Can Gio- Vung Tau ferry terminal. (Photo: Nguyen Hung)



As for the Southern region, 29 million passengers are expected to pass through 13 passenger port clusters in the Southern provinces and cities of Ho Chi Minh City, Dong Thap, Rach Gia, Ca Mau, My Tho, An Giang, Tra Vinh, Vinh Long, Ben Tre, etc.





It is expected that the passenger port clusters would welcome around 36 million passengers a year. Of which, there will be nine passenger port clusters with a total capacity of 5.85 million arrivals per year in the Northern region, including port clusters in provinces and cities of Hanoi, Hai Phong, Quang Ninh, Phu Tho, Hung Yen, Thai Binh, etc.In the Central region, there will be five port clusters with a total capacity of 1.45 million passengers per year comprising of Ham Rong port in Thanh Hoa Province, Ben Thuy in Nghe An Province, Toa Kham in Thua Thien- Hue Province, Han River in Da Nang City, Cua Dai – Cu Lao Cham (Cham Islands) in Quang Nam Province.Concerning cargo port clusters, the Northern, Central and Southern regions will have 28, eight and 24 ones respectively. The Vietnam Inland Waterways Administration also submitted to the ministry the plan on waterway transportation corridors following the cargo port clusters.The planned port clusters with the vision to 2030 are based on localities’ proposals. The projects will be invested under socialized sources and the public-private partnership (PPP) form.

By Bich Quyen – Translated by Huyen Huong