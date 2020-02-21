The vice spokesperson stressed that Vietnam will maintain dialogue and continue to coordinate measures with the US in order to promote the harmonious and sustainable development of bilateral trade, benefitting both sides.

He made the statement in reply to reporters’ questions about Vietnam’s response to the US move.

Noting that Vietnam is still benefiting from its developing nation status within the framework of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Viet stressed that economic and trade ties between Vietnam and the US have developed fruitfully over recent years, with two-way trade reaching nearly US$76 billion in 2019, up 25 percent year-on-year.

The US has maintained its position as the biggest export market of Vietnam, while Vietnam is among the fastest growing export markets of the US, he added.