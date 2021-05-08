Vietnam to need 80,000 tonnes of biodegradable plastics annually by 2025

Illustrative image (Source: Internet)



Shopping chains such as Co.opmart, Vinmart, Big C, Mega Market, and Lotte have cut their use of single-use plastic bags and replaced them with other environmentally-friendly packaging.

At a recent workshop on biodegradable plastic production and consumption held by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment in Ho Chi Minh City, Anh said the growth orientation of Vietnam’s plastics sector now focuses on effectiveness and sustainability.Companies like An Phat Bioplastics, Biostarch, and the Phu My Plastic Production JSC have successfully developed technologies for making biodegradable plastic bags, gloves, knives, forks, and straws, among others, for consumption domestically and internationally.Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Le Cong Thanh said Vietnam has issued a set of 17 criteria to assess biodegradable products and services, with qualified products receiving an eco-label and their producers obtaining a tariff elimination incentive.Also at the workshop, which gathered together more than 100 experts and businesses in the field, a representative from the An Phu Company Limited said that in addition to growing plants in its residential areas and luxury apartment complexes, it has also begun using cloth bags or cartons to pack items for customers at its supermarkets.The average monthly volume of plastic bags at these supermarkets has fallen from 40 kg in 2018-2019 to just 2.5 kg in recent times.Phan Thi Thuy Phuong, Director of the Phuong Lan Environmental Friendly Packing Import Export Trading Production Company Limited, suggested that further communications efforts are needed to raise people’s awareness about protecting the environment via using green products.Authorities should build and ensure the implementation of roadmaps for plastic use reductions at local organisations and residential areas, while offering incentives for firms that produce and consume environmentally-friendly goods, she recommended.