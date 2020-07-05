Vietnam to take part in International Army Games 2020









Due to an influence of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation decided to postpone many important international events.The International Army Games 2020 is expected to be the largest multilateral military event of the year with the participation of soldiers and military attaches from different countries in the world.According to Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu, the 2020 Army Games and the International Military Technical Forum will attract more than 440,000 soldiers from many countries.In addition, the Vietnam team will attend the competition categories in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Sri Lanka respectively.The event is expected to take place from August 23 to September 5.

By Hanh Xuan- Translated by Huyen Huong