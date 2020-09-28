Vietnam to tighten industrial waste management

The aim of this decision is to finish and release legal regulation in 2025 regarding technological instructions on exhaust fumes, solid waste, and sewage management, with the priority on recycling and effectively using natural resources, so that the environment is protected.

These instructions will be especially for businesses with high potential of harming the environment as well as trading enterprises.

Accordingly, 70-90 percent of waste in key industries will be evaluated before corresponding management policies are introduced; 80 percent of ash, slag, and plaster released from power plants, chemical factories, and fertilizer manufacturing factories will be recycled as construction or production material; all enterprises in the industry and trading fields will be trained about environment protection laws.

To successfully carry out this Decision, the Government asked that related state units promote suitable approaches to check and perfect any legal regulations for environment protection, to monitor and eliminate environmental pollution sources, and to apply strict fines to law breakers.

Simultaneously, related agencies need to evaluate the current status of manufacturing technologies, environmental risks, and waste sources of certain industrial models that possess a high potential of harming the environment. This includes the examination of the use and waste release of compounds like POP, UPOP in factories.

It is expected that practical solutions will be identified to reduce or replace the use of Mercury (Hg), Particulate Matters (PM10, PM2.5) from industrial activities.

At the same time, the task of treating and recycling ash, slag, and plaster released from power plants, chemical factories, fertilizer manufacturing factories, steel production factories, and mineral refineries should be focused, along with the effective management of their landfill, waste treatment plants, sewage reservoirs.

Finally, green models in plastic factories are wholeheartedly encouraged to ensure the sustainable development. Environmentally friendly industrial parks and areas, ecological models in cottage industry are also promoted nationwide.

By Ha Van – Translated by Vien Hong