Vietnam, US foreign ministers agree to boost ties

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reached the agreement during their phone talks on January 6.



Both sides spoke highly of the close cooperation between the Vietnamese Foreign Ministry and US Department of State over the past years, contributing to promoting the bilateral comprehensive partnership in a practical manner in various areas. They welcomed the flexible organisation of joint celebrations for the 25th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties despite the Covid-19 pandemic.



On the occasion, the two sides discussed the US Trade Representative’s ongoing investigation on Vietnam’s monetary policy and wood materials under Section 301 of the US’s Trade Act 1974.



Minh affirmed that the Vietnamese ministries and agencies will continue actively working with the US partners to deal with issues of US and Vietnam’s concern, thereby maintaining a stable trade towards a harmonious, sustainable and mutually beneficial trade balance.



Pompeo, for his part, affirmed that the US attaches importance to and pledges to maintain a stable relationship with Vietnam. The US supports a strong, independent and prosperous Vietnam with an increasingly important role in the region, he said.