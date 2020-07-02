Vietnam, US look to expand press cooperation

During the meeting, Huu, who is also Editor-in-Chief of Nhan Dan (People) Newspaper and President of the Vietnam Journalists’ Association, and his guest expressed their delight at the fruitful and practical development of the Vietnam - US comprehensive partnership.



They discussed the prospects of press cooperation between the two countries, including strengthening exchange of working delegations and information sharing, especially when the two countries are organising various activities to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their diplomatic ties.



The Vietnamese official thanked the US Embassy in Vietnam for its contributions to promoting the bilateral relations, as well as cooperation in journalism and communications, including helping Nhan Dan Newspaper to get access to documents for the production of documentary series titled “Vietnam in Ho Chi Minh Era – A Television Chronicle”.



He expressed his hope that the embassy will continue to cooperate with the newspaper in further promoting the relationship between the two countries in the time to come.



For his part, Kritenbrink said he is impressed by Vietnam's efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that he is willing to share the country’s success story with US and world press agencies.



The US affirmed his wish to continue cooperating with Nhan Dan Newspaper and other Vietnamese press agencies, thus contributing to enhancing the mutual understanding between the two nations’ people and further fostering the Vietnam - US relations.