Vietnam, US relations model international cooperation, partnership

In the last quarter century, Vietnam and the United States have boosted partnerships and friendship based on mutual benefits, respect and relations between people of the two countries.The Secretary of State appreciated Vietnam's outstanding achievements under the role of ASEAN Chair this year, especially in coordination with ASEAN’s respond to the Covid-19 pandemic and issues related to economic recovery.He affirmed that the relationship between the two countries has closer linkages through development of trade and investment cooperation, strategic cooperation, humanitarian collaboration and war heritage.Especially, nearly 30,000 Vietnamese students studying in the US and more than 1,200 American students studying in Vietnam are considered as a cultural bridge of the two countries.It is expected that the US President and people would cooperate with the country’s partners and allies to bring a prosperity for the Indian - Pacific region and develop the bilateral relations between the two nations toward international cooperation and partnership in the next 25 years.On this occasion, leaders of the East Asia and Pacific Subcommittee, the United States Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, the Subcommittee on the Asia and Pacific and Prohibition of Nuclear Weapon , the US House Committee on Foreign Affairs including Senator Cory Gardner, Senator Ed Markey, Congressman Ami Bera and Congressman Ted Yoho introduced S.Res.607 and H.Res. 1018 named '25 years since normalizing diplomatic relations, the Socialist Republic of Vietnam and the United States of America have worked toward increased stability, prosperity and peace in Southeast Asia, and expressing the sense of the House of Representatives that the United States will continue to remain a strong, reliable, and active partner in the Southeast Asian region.'Two resolutions affirmed the importance of the comprehensive partnership between Vietnam and the United States, the mutual cooperation between the government and people of the two countries toward a peaceful, prosperous Indo-Pacific region on rules-based regional order and security, common development and sovereignty respect.The US Congress appreciated Vietnam's increased role and position in the region and the world, especially Vietnam's assumption of the roles of ASEAN Chair 2020 and a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for 2020-2021.Vietnam’s readiness for protecting navigation freedom and international law in the East Sea is appreciated by the partner; and the US affirmed that Vietnam’s rights and benefits in accordance with international law must be respected.

By Thanh Hang- Translated by Huyen Huong