Vietnam values comprehensive partnership with US: Deputy PM

Holding talks with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who is on an official visit to Vietnam from October 29-30, the Vietnamese diplomat expressed his delight over the fruitful development of ties, from politics-diplomacy, economy-trade, and security-defence, to people-to-people exchange.

Minh lauded activities held by both countries to mark the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations, in the context of the quagmire caused by COVID-19.

He also took the occasion to thank the US Government and the Department of State for giving Vietnam timely support to respond to the outbreak as well as the recent flooding in the central region.

Pompeo, for his part, spoke highly of the two countries’ efforts to enhance their comprehensive partnership based on respect of each other’s independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity and political institutions.

The US backs a strong, independent, and prosperous Vietnam that plays an increasing role in the region, he affirmed, pledging to maintain stable relations and continue cooperation with the Southeast Asian country to develop bilateral ties in a more practical, reliable, effective, and sustainable manner, contributing to security, peace, cooperation, and development in the region and the world.

The two sides also exchanged views on measures to deepen bilateral ties in the time to come, including giving priority to the early resumption of regular delegation exchanges, and enhancing humanitarian cooperation and efforts to overcome the consequences of war, thus contributing to building trust and facilitating the enhancement of bilateral trade and investment based on mutual benefit.

Minh welcomed the two sides’ effective implementation of the action plan towards a harmonious and sustainable trade balance, while stressing the potential for developing energy cooperation in bilateral economic relations.

He affirmed that Vietnam vows to create a favourable investment and business environment for US firms with long-term operations in the country.

Pompeo highly valued the measures the Vietnamese Government has carried out to reach the harmonious and sustainable trade balance and the recent signing of key deals between businesses from the two countries. He affirmed his support for both sides to continue dialogue and consultation in order to develop trade ties in a stable manner.

Regarding regional issues of common concern, Minh asked the US to continue to support the central role and solidarity of ASEAN and promote the ASEAN-US strategic partnership.

Pompeo appreciated Vietnam’s role as the ASEAN 2020 Chair and a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for the 2020-2021 tenure. He hoped the two sides will continue strengthening coordination in dealing with common challenges, thus contributing to maintaining peace, stability, security, and development in the region and the world.

