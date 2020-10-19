Mr. Vuong made the statement at the 90th Anniversary Ceremony and the 4th Patriotic Emulation Congress via an online platform organized by the Central Vietnam Women's Union on October 18 in Hanoi.



He also proposed governmental organizations to increase dissemination of information and propaganda to raise people’s awareness of the women's role in the country’s revolutionary cause, family happiness, and gender equality.

Moreover, he advised each woman to continuously arise as well as have a clearly defined awareness of their role and responsibility in the society and in their families. Additionally, they should relentlessly improve Vietnamese women’s morality.

On the occasion, Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh on behalf of the Party and the Government presented the first-class decoration to the Vietnam Women's Union

In the framework of the event, the Vietnam Women's Union awarded Vietnam Women Reward 2020 to seven outstanding teams and ten individuals that have contributed greatly to the country's development in all fields.

By Bich Quyen - Translated by Anh Quan