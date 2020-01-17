Vietnamese, Chinese top leaders hold phone talks

Party chief Trong congratulated the Chinese Party, government and people on their achievements in national development over the past years. He wished the Chinese people, under the leadership of the Communist Party of China, new successes in the cause of building socialism with Chinese characteristics.

The Vietnamese leader said despite ups and downs since the establishment of bilateral diplomatic ties seven decades ago, friendship and cooperation are always the mainstream in the ties between the two Parties and countries. He affirmed that the bilateral friendship and comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership meet the keen aspirations and essential interests of the two peoples.

Trong expressed his view that both sides should maintain their traditional friendship and step up practical and mutually-beneficial cooperation in all areas, strengthen people-to-people exchange, thus creating a solid social foundation for bilateral ties.

He said the two sides should persist in using peaceful measures to satisfactorily settle existing issues in bilateral ties on the basis of the common perceptions by leaders of the two countries and Parties, in line with international law, thus contributing to the stable and healthy development of Vietnam – China ties, for the benefit of the two peoples, and for peace, cooperation and development in the region and the world.

Chinese Party General Secretary and President Xi, for his part, congratulated the Vietnamese people on their achievements since the 12th National Party Congress.

He also warmly congratulated the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) on its 90th founding anniversary and expressed his belief that under the leadership of the CPV, the Vietnamese people will score greater achievements in the next period.

The Party, Government and people of China attach importance to the traditional neighbourly friendship with Vietnam, and stay ready to work with Vietnam to foster political trust, boost substantive collaboration in various areas to bring benefits to the two peoples, and intensify people-to-people exchange to lay solid foundation for bilateral links, he said.

Xi affirmed that China will actively support Vietnam so that it will fulfill its role as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for the 2020-2021 tenure and Chair of the ASEAN in 2020.