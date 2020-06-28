Vietnamese citizens brought home from Singapore

Vietnamese authorities, the Vietnamese Embassy in Singapore and national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines coordinated with Singapore agencies to arrange their travel.

Passengers included children under 18, the elderly, the ill, workers with expired labour contracts and students without accommodation due to school closures along with people in difficult circumstances.



Pandemic prevention measures were implemented strictly during the flight, and crew and passengers were quarantined upon arrival at Can Tho International Airport in southern Vietnam, in line with COVID-19 prevention and control regulations.



At the direction of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Vietnamese agencies at home and representative offices abroad will continue to conduct commercial flights bringing citizens home based on their demand and domestic quarantine capacity.