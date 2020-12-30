Vietnamese citizens in Thailand warned against returning to Vietnam by road

Vietnamese citizens who are living, studying, working or touring Thailand should follow COVID-19 prevention measures to protect themselves and the community, the embassy said given the surge in coronavirus cases in the host country over the past days.

The embassy also advised the citizens to avoid public places, big gatherings, and refrain from travelling between localities, especially to high-risk areas as warned by the Thai government.

Citizens needing help in case of emergency can contact the Vietnamese Embassy’s citizen protection hotlines ( 66) 898 966 653 or ( 66) 26 508 979.

The latest COVID-19 outbreak in Thailand has spread to 45 of the 77 provinces. The country on December 29 recorded 155 new COVID-19 cases, including 134 local infections, 11 among migrant workers and 10 in quarantine facilities, raising the accumulated total in Thailand to 6,440. The national death toll rose by one to 61.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha the same day urged people to stay at home over the New Year holidays in light of the recent COVID-19 upsurge.

Vietnamplus