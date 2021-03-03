Vietnamese, Cuban deputy foreign ministers hold political consultation

Officials at the political consultation (Photo: baoquocte.vn)



For his part, Gonzalez also informed about the situation of his country, countermeasures to address difficulties caused by sanctions and the Covid-19 pandemic, and the updating of the socio-economic model.

Participants in the event included Vietnamese Ambassador to Cuba Le Thanh Tung and Cuban Ambassador to Vietnam Orlando Nicolas Hernandez.Deputy Minister Son spoke of Vietnam’s situation, including the prominent outcomes of the 13th National Party Congress, measures in response to Covid-19, economic development, and social security ensuring.He affirmed that Vietnam always treasures and wishes to continue deepening the special traditional friendship and comprehensive cooperation with Cuba.The two officials reviewed and assessed the areas of cooperation between Vietnam and Cuba, as well as between the two foreign ministries. They also looked into ways to develop bilateral relations in a more intensive and comprehensive manner.They agreed to keep close coordination to organise high-level visits when possible; effectively carry out cooperation mechanisms; increase exchanges between the countries’ ministries, sectors, and businesses; promote trade and investment ties; and work together in such spheres as food security, education, healthcare, science - technology, culture, sports, and tourism.At the consultation, the deputy foreign ministers had in-depth discussion about global and regional issues of shared concern. They concurred in the continuation of coordination and mutual support at international organisations and multilateral forums of which both Vietnam and Cuba are members.