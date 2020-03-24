Vietnamese, Czech PMs discuss COVID-19 fight

Babis lauded Vietnam’s efforts and asked the two countries to enhance information sharing and cooperation in the field.



PM Phuc, for his part, emphasised that COVID-19 is a common challenge for the world at present.



Vietnam stands ready to collaborate with the Czech Republic and all of its partners to fight the epidemic, he said, adding that no country could unilaterally act to overcome such a global-scale public health crisis.



The Vietnamese PM thanked and spoke highly of the Czech Republic Government and people for providing care for the Vietnamese community in the country.



He suggested the host government continue providing favourable conditions for them to stabilise their lives and ensure the necessary conditions to combat the disease.



The PM affirmed that Vietnam is ready to partner the Czech Republic in all areas to overcome existing difficulties, and will direct ministries and agencies to make it easier for Czech Republic citizens to return home in the near future.



Vietnam thanks the Government, Parliament and people of the Czech Republic for supporting the development of the comprehensive partnership between Vietnam and the European Union, especially pushing forward the European Parliament’s ratification of the EU – Vietnam Free Trade Agreement and the Czech Republic Parliament’s approval of the EU – Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement, he said.



On the occasion, PM Phuc invited Babis to pay an official visit to Vietnam on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties.



Babis accepted the invitation with pleasure, and expressed his hope to visit Vietnam soon.