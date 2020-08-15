Vietnamese employees to get an additional day off for National Day

Under Article No. 112 of the Labor Code 2019, workers have 11 days off on the public holidays on full pay, including one day off on Western New Year’s Day (January 1), five days during the Lunar New Year (Tet), one day on Liberation Day (April 30), one day on International Labor Day (May 1), two days on National Day (September 2), and one day on the Hung King’s Commemoration Day (lunar March 10).



If employees work part-time, they will get at least 150 percent of the daily wages; 200 percent on their rest day; 300 percent on national holidays.

When an employee works extra hours at night, they will get 20 percent extra above aforementioned rates; and at least 30 percent higher than normal for working night shifts. Part-time work may not exceed 40 hours per month and 200 hours a year.

The retirement age for men will be raised to 62 by 2028 and 60 for women by 2035. In 2021, the retirement age for men will be 60 years and three months, while that for women will be 55 years and four months.

By Manh Hoa - Translated by Kim Khanh