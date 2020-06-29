Vietnamese expatriates in Australia support drought-hit people

More than 80 water tanks with the volumetric capacity of 500 liter each were handed over to poor households in districts of Tran De, Cu Lao Dung and Long Phu, etc.

Additionally, more than 150 gifts including notebooks, toys, essential commodities, etc with total value of nearly VND100 million (nearly US$4,300) were given to poor students from disadvantaged households who were seriously affected by drought and saltwater intrusion.

Many gifts are sent to the poor people in drought and salt water intrusion- hit localities

Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Soc Trang Province Mr. Lam Dung Liem expressed his thankfulness to the overseas Vietnamese for their support to the poor in saltwater instruction and drought-hit areas as this is a meaningful activity to promote the tradition of solidarity and mutual assistance of the country.

In this year’s dry season, Soc Trang Province is one of the localities heavily affected by long-lasting drought and saltwater intrusion. The Mekong Delta province had 73 communes with more than 26,500 households suffered fresh water shortage; thousands of hectares of rice, fruit trees and vetable crops were damaged by drought and saltwater intrusion.

Amid the situation, the province must declare an emergency situation at a risk of level 2 due to drought and saltwater intrusion.

