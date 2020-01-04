Vietnamese, Hungarian parties hope for stronger cooperation

The host official emphasised that the traditional friendship and comprehensive partnership between the two countries, especially relations between the two ruling parties, have been growing well in recent years.Talking about bilateral cooperation in economy, trade, investment, culture, education, security and defence, he said the two Governments should exert more efforts to effectively carry out the agreements reached between the countries’ leaders and coordinate with each other to successfully organise activities marking 70 years of diplomatic ties in 2020.Vuong highly valued the role and stature of Fidesz in the European nation’s development, as well as the promotion of multifaceted relations between the two countries.He stressed that the two parties should increase high-level dialogue and implement the signed agreements well, including sharing information and experience and discussing the outstanding issues in the parties and the countries’ relations, so as to consolidate political trust and set up orientations for bilateral ties in the future.At the meeting, Novak informed her host about the situation of Hungary and Fidesz, affirming that her country considers Vietnam as a partner of leading importance in its “Eastern Opening” foreign policy and supports economic-trade links between Vietnam and the EU.She also expressed her hope for stronger cooperation between the two parties to create momentum for effectively handling their countries’ big cooperation projects in time ahead.Also on January 3, Chairman of the CPV Central Committee’s External Relations Commission Hoang Binh Quan held talks with the Hungarian delegation.The two sides discussed international and regional issues of shared concern, the situation of each party and country, the urgent issues in bilateral economic, trade and investment partnerships, along with ways to press on with implementing the parties’ cooperation agreements.

VNA