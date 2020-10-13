Vietnamese, Japanese Prime Ministers hold phone talks

Phuc affirmed that Vietnam always considers Japan its strategic, important and long-term partner and wishes, together with the country, to promote bilateral cooperation as well as cooperation in regional and international issues of mutual concern, for the interests of the two peoples, and contributing to peace, stability and cooperation in the region and the world.



He expressed his gratitude for Japan’s valuable support for Vietnam in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and hopes that both sides will continue supporting each other to defeat the pandemic.



Suga Yoshihide showed his delight at strong development in bilateral relations. He affirmed that Japan treasures and want to bring the bilateral cooperation to a new height.



He spoke highly of the role and position of Vietnam in the region and the world, adding that Japan will collaborate closely with Vietnam for the success of the upcoming ASEAN Summit.



He also extended his sympathy to people in central Vietnam who are suffering losses caused by severe flooding.



The Vietnamese Government leader took the occasion to invite his Japanese counterpart to visit Vietnam at a convenient time. The latter accepted the invitation.