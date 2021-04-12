Vietnamese overseas enterprises desire to further connect with Lam Dong Province

Through Lam Dong Province Tourism, Trade and Investment Promotion Center, the enterprises had an opportunity to learn about some projects which are being implemented as well as calling for investment in the Central Highlands province such as Prenn Waterfall Project, Lien Khuong- Prenn Urban Area Project, Tuyen Lam Lake National Tourist Site Project, etc.



On the occasion, the enterprises desired to not only further cooperate with the Central Highlands province in the fields of high-tech agriculture, human resource training, service and tourists, real estate, etc but also bring local agricultural products to foreign markets. Especially, they were very interested in local agricultural products such as tomatoes, avocado and chili.



Additionally, some overseas businesses also wanted to cooperate with the province in the cold storage and transportation service, laboratory system establishment for researching new varieties under modern techniques and high-quality human resources training to serve for the locality and connect Lam Dong Province with several cities of foreign countries.



Besides, the delegation of overseas enterprises also worked with Chairman of the People’s Committee of Lac Duong District Mr. Su Thanh Hoai and the local authorities related to current investment projects in the fields of high-tech agricultural production and tourism.



In addition to the proposals about investment and export connectivity for local high-tech agricultural products, President of Japanese- Vietnamese Cuisine Association Mr. Matsuo Tomoyuki proposed to become a bridge between Lac Duong District, Lam Dong Province and some localities of Japan, contributing to enhancing the mutual friendship, cultural cooperation and development.

Some photos featuring the meeting between overseas Vietnamese enterprises and leaders of the People's Committee of Lam Dong Province and Lac Duong District:













By Quang Thu- Translated by Huyen Huong