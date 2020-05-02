Vietnamese PM approves program to adjust birthrates

The program targets to increase 10 percent of birthrate in cities and provinces with low birthrate and decrease 10 percent in areas with high birthrate.



To achieve the above-mentioned goal, the PM urged to disseminate information to encourage couples in the childbearing age to have two children as well as amend policies to support couples.

Specifically, for areas with high birthrate, local administrations should advise couples not to have third child as well as help couples to access to family planning services meanwhile for cities and provinces with low birthrate, local authorities should encourage them to have one more child.

Policies to encourage couples to have two children should be gradually developed in cities and provinces with low birthrate.

PM Phuc ordered to eliminate regulations of family planning in organizations with goal to encourage couples to have two children.

The government now attempts to reverse course by supporting pregnant women, reducing personal income tax as well as exempting young couples with two children from paying public contributions. Morever, young couples are prioritized access to government-built flats.

By Phan Thao - Translated by Uyen Phuong