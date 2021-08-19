Vietnamese PM calls for continued support for HCMC’s fight against Covid-19

PM Chinh calls for continued support for HCMC’s fight against Covid-19 PM Chinh made the statement at a virtual meeting on August 19. He said that frontline healthcare workers are overloaded with work in a long time.

Accordingly, he called on their peers in districts that are not hit by the coronavirus pandemic to assist the southern metropolis for the sake of HCMC and the southern region.



On the occasion of the nationwide online conference with the participation of local leaders, the Prime Minister spoke on the epidemic prevention and control task. According to the Prime Minister, localities are currently implementing the Prime Minister’s Directive 16, the government’s Resolution 86, and the National Assembly’s Resolution 30 on Covid-19 prevention and control and have achieved some certain results, but they must continue to implement more drastically and effectively.

The Prime Minister stressed isolation between a person to a person, families to families, communes to communes, provinces to province isolation to curb infection sources. Local administrations necessarily pay attention to taking care of residents ensuring that no one is deprived of food or clothing and medical supply to everyone as well as social security and order for habitants. At the same time, he called for people’s strict compliance with regulations on epidemic prevention and control.

In the past, all cities and provinces nationwide have provided assistance to the northern provinces of Bac Ninh and Bac Giang in the fight against the epidemic, now everyone should join hands to help Ho Chi Minh City and the southern provinces. Ministries, sectors, and localities are ready for sending doctors and nurses; plus, It is necessary to improve skills in emergency resuscitation that the southern provinces and cities are in great demand, the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister stated that only if Covid-19 in the South is under control then the epidemic in the country can be pushed back.

By Phan Thao - Translated by Anh Quan