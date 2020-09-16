Vietnamese PM, German Chancellor hold phone talks

The two leaders expressed their delight at the development of bilateral ties over the past 45 years as well as of the bilateral strategic partnership in the past decade.



PM Phuc affirmed that Vietnam treasures its strategic partnership with Germany, a country with a leading role and position in Europe and the world.



The two sides agreed to increase the exchange of delegations, especially those at high level when conditions permit, and work closely together to effectively implement the Vietnam – Germany strategic action plan adopted last year and further deepen the bilateral relationship.



The Vietnamese PM thanked the German Chancellor, Government, partners and friends for supporting the Vietnam – EU ties over the past years, especially pushing forward the signing and ratification of the EU – Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the EU – Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement, thus opening up opportunities and prospects for both sides to fuel growth after the pandemic.



He suggested the German Government encourage German firms to expand cooperation with Vietnam in fields of their strength and priority such as mechanical engineering, support industry, smart infrastructure, renewable energy, vocational training, and labour cooperation.



Vietnam always welcomes German investors to the country to seize opportunities amid the shift of supply and investment chains in the region, he said.



Expressing her delight at the taking effect of the EVFTA that marks an important milestone in bilateral ties in both economic and strategic terms, Merkel congratulated Vietnam on its success in controlling the COVID-19 pandemic and thanked the country for presenting masks to Germany.



PM Phuc thanked the German Government for supporting the textile industry of several countries hit by the pandemic, including Vietnam. He affirmed that Vietnam is ready to continue partnering with Germany in pandemic control and vaccine production while promoting trade, travelling and economic recovery.



The two government leaders spoke highly of the two countries' close coordination and mutual support at international forums and organisations, especially at the United Nations when both countries are non-permanent members of the UN Security Council, based on their shared concerns and backing of multilateralism and enhancement of the role of the UN and other multilateral cooperation institutions.



Vietnam, as Chair of ASEAN in 2020, and German, as rotating Chair of the EU in the last half of 2020, pledged to continue bolstering collaboration and connectivity between the two regions, towards upgrading EU – ASEAN ties.



Appreciating the importance of the Indo-Pacific region in shaping the world order in the 21st century, Merkel affirmed that Germany will involve more actively in the region. She wished that Vietnam would upholding its role of linking Germany and the region together.



The Vietnamese PM spoke highly of Germany’s recent issuance of strategic orientations for the region and the European country's active and constructive role in the region on the basis of supporting ASEAN’s central role, boosting cooperation and maintaining rules-based order.



He also highlighted the significance of recent statements by ASEAN on related issues such as statements of the 53rd ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting and the ASEAN Regional Forum in September this year.



The two leaders stressed the importance of the settlement of disputes by peaceful means in line with international law and the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea in the East Sea, as well as of joint efforts to ensure peace, stability, safety, security, maritime and aviation freedom in the region.



PM Phuc reiterated his invitation to Merkel to visit Vietnam. Merkel also invited the Vietnamese leader to visit Germany in convenient time.