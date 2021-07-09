Vietnamese rescuer honored with IMO bravery award

Tran Van Khoi (R) awarded the 2021 IMO "Exceptional Bravery at Sea" award for his efforts to rescue crew members on sunken VIETSHIP 01. (Photo: Vietnam MRCC)

Tran Van Khoi, 47, works at the Regional Maritime Search and Rescue Coordination Center No.II based in Da Nang.



While on duty on October 9, he and colleagues braved extreme weather and heavy seas to rescue four sailors in the sunken cargo vessel Vietship 01. They also received phone calls from President Nguyen Xuan Phuc to commend them on the bravery act.

In 2021 there are a total of 37 nominations for the above award, submitted from 23 member countries and four NGOs.

During an online meeting of the 125th session from June 28 to July 2, the IMO jury agreed to award the 2021 "IMO Award for Exceptional Bravery at Sea" award to Vietnam's Tran Van Khoi. The award ceremony will be held according to the plan proposed by the IMO secretary general.

Vietnamese rescuer honoured with IMO bravery award

A search and rescue officer from Vietnam has been selected to receive the 2021 IMO Award for Exceptional Bravery at Sea, after saving the lives of four people from a sunken cargo ship in extreme weather and heavy seas.