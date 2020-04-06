Vietnamese wealthy businesspeople join hand in fight against Covid-19

As the coronavirus pandemic has reached nearly every corner of the world, some of the planet’s wealthiest are helping the global effort to combat the Covid-19 outbreak and do what they can for the economy.



Chairman of Vietnam’s largest private conglomerate Vingroup Pham Nhat Vuong, who made it into Forbes’s billionaire list for the first time, donated VND20 billion (US$ 855,940) to aid vaccine and disease research plus additional VND100 billion to purchase medical equipment for hospitals.

Moreover, he financed a flight to bring 200 Vietnamese people living in Ukraina back. Lately, his private conglomerate Vingroup announced to invest in production of 5,000 ventilators for Covid-19 effort.

CEO of budget carrier Vietjet Air, billionaire Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao, offered free flights to bring Vietnamese people in foreign countries and foreigners in Vietnam back their countries

Moreover, her bank – HDBank – also offered stimulus packages to support public services, individuals and businesses affected by Covid-19. The most highlights packages worth VND10 trillion were for businesses supplying subsidized commodities and essential goods.

Furthermore, the bank offered VND3 trillion package for businesses supplying medicines, medical equipment.

Additionally, HDBank provided VND 1 trillion to support farmers who were affected by drought and saltwater intrusion and small and medium businesses. Customers countrywide are entitled to also enjoy low interest loan.

CEO of budget carrier Vietjet Air, billionaire Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao

The female billionaire has just given VND10 billion to the National Fatherland Front’s anti-Covid-19 program as well as provided 1,000 beds to the Department of Health. HDBank gave 25,000 free medical insurance to poor people.

Her staffs have been busy at cooking thousands of meals to provide unemployed laborers in in these days.

Named in the Forbes’s list 2019, Chairman of the Vietnam Technological & Commercial Joint-Stock Bank Ho Hung Anh also handed out VND10 billion to help farmers in the Mekong Delta who have been affected by drought and saltwater intrusion.

Many Vietnamese in and out the country have joined hand in the Covid-19 fight manifesting their responsibility and the role of business in tomorrow’s society.

Chairman of the Vietnam Technological & Commercial Joint-Stock Bank Ho Hung Anh



By staff writers - Translated by Uyen Phuong