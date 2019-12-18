Vietnamese youth learn peace issues through US Embassy –sponsored project

The project organizer expected to create an environment where Vietnamese young people can find out peace issues as well as relationship between peace and sustainable national development; thus inspiring patriotism among the young generations.



Project participants will be given knowledge about peace and sustainable development as well as consultation of building peaceful relationship through training and forums which are slated to take place in March, 2020.

Additionally, young people can have opportunities to meet youth union leaders and speakers in non-governmental organizations who are willing to share their experience in learning and difficulties in growing up to young people.

Miss Vietnam 2016 Do My Linh, second runner-up of Miss Vietnam 2014 Diem Trang and Miss Media Phung Bao Ngoc Van will serve as peace and hope ambassadors of the non-profit project.





By THANH LY - Translated by UYEN PHUONG