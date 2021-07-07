Vietnam’s average monthly income in 2020 down one percent

Labourers carry out procedures for unemployment allowance (Photo: VNA)

Speaking at a press conference on July 6, GSO deputy head Nguyen Trung Tien attributed the decrease to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The office data also released that last year the monthly income in urban areas was 1.6 times higher than that in rural areas.

Tien said that in the first six months of 2021, over 1.1 million people in the working age were unemployed, 101,700 people higher than the same period last year.

In the second quarter, Vietnam saw nearly 1.2 million people jobless, 87,100 people than that of the previous quarter, and 82,100 people lower than the same period in 2020.

Tien said that the fourth wave of Covid-19 outbreaks caused the unemployment rate of people in the working age in urban areas to increase in a higher level than that in rural areas (2.8 percent and 2.49 percent respectively).