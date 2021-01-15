Vietnam’s aviation sector plans to enhance aviation security surveillance





Accordingly, General Director of the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam Mr. Dinh Viet Thang required airports, aviation-related enterprises, aviation services providers, domestic carriers and foreign airlines at Vietnam’s airports to carry out the enhancement of aviation security surveillance measures along with daily reports on the process of aviation security assurance.Besides, the agencies need to raise the number of aviation security forces, equipment, weapons and support tools to promptly detect and handle unusual behaviors, to have careful preparedness and to be ready to deal with unexpected situations ahead in the period of the 13th National Communist Party Congress falling on upcoming Lunar New Year 2021 with a sharp decrease in passengers.

By Minh Anh- Translated by Huyen Huong