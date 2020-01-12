Vietnam’s cement sector marks 120th anniversary

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc attended the ceremony and presented the Government’s Emulation Flag to the Vietnam National Cement Corporation (Vicem).



Bui Hong Minh, Vicem Director General, highlighted the sector’s establishment and development over the past 120 years, saying that the first cement factory of Vietnam was built in the northern port city of Hai Phong in December 1899.



He said after 120 years of development, the sector has now expanded its scale to over 100 million tonnes, with an annual export volume of 30 million tonnes.



In 2019, the corporation raked in VND 36 trillion (US$ 1.55 billion) in revenue, posting profits of VND 3.3 trillion (US$ 142.76 million), he said.



Addressing the event, Minister of Construction Pham Hong Ha lauded Vicem’s development over recent years, emphasising that the corporation has effectively implemented the Government’s directions in the task of guiding, regulating and stabilising the domestic market.



To meet the requirements in industrialisation and modernisation, he asked the corporation to continue investing in the development of production capacity in accordance with the market planning and demand, while accelerating innovation and the application of scientific and technological advances to thoroughly save natural resources, energy and fuel, and to protect the environment.