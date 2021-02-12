Vietnam’s significant efforts to raise prestige, position in international arena

Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong on September 25, 2020 sends a video message to the High-level General Debate of the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly.





As for the role of President of the United Nations Security Council from January 2020 and non-permanent member of this council for the 2020-2021 tenure, Vietnam launched two key events of enhancing compliance with the United Nations Charter and holding a virtual meeting on the UN-ASEAN cooperation at the UN Security Council for the first time.

Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) welcomes United Nations Resident Coordinator in Vietnam Mr. Kamal Malhotra on March 10, 2020 to share Vietnam’s experiences in the Covid-19 prevention and control to many countries.



Successful undertaking the dual role helped Vietnam fulfill its commitments and responsibilities as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, thereby optimizing the benefit of the country at global forums.

Vietnamese doctors at the Level-2 field Hospital No. 2 in Bentiu check health of Mr. Kur-Yay, Minister of Health and Environment of Unity State, South Sudan.



As a responsible member of the international community, Vietnam has established diplomatic relations with 189 out of 193 UN member countries, a long-lasting stable relationship framework with 30 strategic and comprehensive partners.

Chairwoman of National Assembly of Vietnam Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan (R) welcomes Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Mr. Park Byeong-seug in the afternoon of November 2, 2020, on the occasion of his official visit to Vietnam.



Along with actively participating in the UN peacekeeping forces, successful responding to the Covid-19 pandemic, being listed among the top 16 successful emerging economies in the world, Vietnam has also been an important chain-link among many regional and global economic linkages by joining in many important free trade agreements such as Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), European Union–Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), etc, thereby contributing to affirm and raise Vietnam's position in the international arena.

The European Parliament (EP) officially gives its consent to ratification of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) on February 12, 2020.

Accordingly, Vietnam officially undertook the President of the United Nations Security Council and non-permanent member of the Council for the 2020-2021 tenure, the ASEAN Chairmanship 2020, President of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) in 2020, President of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-41) in the context of significant impacts from the trade war between the world's two largest economies, regional conflicts, natural disasters, climate change and especially the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak in 2020.As for the rotating President of ASEAN 2020, AIPA 2020 and AIPA 41, Vietnam has shown the international community its core role in the ASEAN as well as connecting closely with the parliament of ASEAN member countries and joining hands with governments of the countries in the process of building a prosperous ASEAN Community.

