Vinh Long quickly traces close contacts of illegal cross-border migrant

Director of the provincial Department of Health Van Cong Minh reported the actions to an urgent meeting held by the provincial steering board for COVID-19 prevention and control on December 26 as the locality has recorded some people returning from abroad without reporting to authorities.

The director also affirmed that the department has got response measures ready for the case the person tests positive with the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

At the event, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Lu Quang Ngoi ordered the local health sector to make meticulous preparation in terms of equipment and human resources for quarantine and treatment for COVID-19 patients.

The police force must work closely with localities in contact tracing, he said, adding members of the steering board should stand ready to activate responses and prevention measures when a COVID-19 case is detected.

Communication work should be paid due attention to raise public awareness of the importance of medical declaration.

Vinh Long has documented five COVID-19 infections so far, all of which were detected in quarantine. The patients are receiving treatment at the hospital for tuberculosis and lung diseases. In addition, 133 Vietnamese returning from foreign countries are being quarantined in a military facility in Loan My commune, Tam Binh district.