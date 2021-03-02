Vinh Phuc Province clarifies issue of appointing new deputy director

The designation of Ms. Tran Huyen Trang as the new Deputy Director of Vinh Phuc Province Department of Planning and Investment strictly observes the 5-step state officer selection procedure.

After receiving the nomination, collecting opinions from related state agencies, and conducting a political standard assessment, The Organization Board of Vinh Phuc Provincial Party Committee officially produced a report for the Standing Committee to discuss and then hold a ballot. The result was that Ms. Trang received 14/14 supporting votes.

Ms. Tran Huyen Trang studied abroad in China before becoming a specialist in Vinh Yen City Party Committee (located in Vinh Phuc Province) in 2013.

In the middle of 2016, she worked as a specialist in Vinh Phuc Province Department of Planning and Investment, during which she was sent for further training in Singapore.

In 2018, she held the position of Director of the Center for Research, Investment Promotion and Enterprise Support (under Vinh Phuc Province Department of Planning and Investment).

Ms. Huyen Trang is a capable state officer, with strong professional skills. She excellently fulfilled her assigned tasks, and is highly appreciated.

The designation of Ms. Huyen Trang as the new Deputy Director of the Planning & Investment Department is absolutely in accordance with the need for young capable female state leaders of the province. This action completely complies with all regulations issued by the Central Party as well as the province.

