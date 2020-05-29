The People’s Committee in the Central Province of Quang Ngai has issued the decision No.23/QĐ-XPVPHC signed by Deputy Chairman Nguyen Tang Binh to the vessel owner.



According to the decision, owner of the boat QNg-96372 TS fisherman Vo Minh Vuong , born 1977 in Ly Son island, was fined VND900 million for trespassing other country's territorial waters without permission and writing the uncorrect registered number in the boat.

In addition to the fine, his captain diploma was revoked in nine months, too.

This is the highest fine for such violation so far.





By Nguyen Trang - Translated by Dan Thuy