VN draws detailed circumstances of employee transfer from Covid-19 hit- areas





Amid the larger spread of the COVID-19 in some countries outside China such as South Korea, Japan, Iran, ect, the detailed plan aims to ensure absolute rights of Vietnamese workers in the countries, especially coronavirus-hit countries with a huge number of Vietnamese laborers.The National Steering Committee set up to prevent and combat the acute respiratory disease caused by COVID-19 yesterday kicked off a conference to adopt anti-epidemic measures.At the conference, Vice Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long said that amid the outbreak of novel Coronavirus (COVID-2019) in South Korea, the Ministry of Health had a meeting with ministries and other related agencies to analyze the epidemic situation in the Coronavirus- hit country and propose anti- epidemic measures from Korean visitors.After going to an agreement, the Ministry of Health officially implemented the mandatory medical declarations for all passengers entering Vietnam from the Republic of Korea at all international border gates, starting from 3pm on February 23.In case of passengers from epidemic areas with signs of illness such as fever, cough and breathing difficulties, etc, they will be isolated.From the midnight of February 23 to the morning of February 24, the Ho Chi Minh City Center for Disease Control and Prevention and International Health Quarantine Center of Ho Chi Minh City supervised and carried out quarantine for 575 passengers on five flights from South Korea at Tan Son Nhat International Airport. All passengers were required to carry out mandatory medical declarations.Thereby, the center had detected three cases from Daegu, South Korea.Among them, one case with a sign of cough without fever was taken to the Hospital for Tropical Diseases to take samples for testing, the remaining two cases had no symptoms of respiratory disease who had been quickly taken to Cu Chi prefabricated hospital.On the same day, the Department of Education and Training of Ho Chi Minh City sent an urgent dispatch to the heads of the 24-district Education and Training Department, the principals of high schools, the directors of the vocational - continuing education centers and the heads of the standing units to re-check the list of teachers and students who came to China, South Korea and the Covid-19 epidemic areas.After reviewing the list, educational institutions sent reports to the Education and Training Department of 24 districts to summarize and report online to the Department of Education and Training before 9 am this morning.In the following days, the education and training departments will continue to update new data and latest report online to the department.According to Doctor Nguyen Tien Hong, Deputy Director of Da Nang City Department of Health, the health sector is cooperating with related units to receive, check health situation and isolate 80 passengers flying from Daegu, South Korea on February 24.As reported, on the flight VJ871 scheduled before the Covid- 19 outbreak in RoK, there were 58 Vietnamese nationals, 20 South Koreans, two Thai people and 10 crew members.According to Doctor Pham Truc Lam, Deputy Director of the Da Nang City Center for Disease Control, 20 Korean tourists were sent to a hotel in Da Nang for isolation and monitoring within 14 days.Vietnamese students and laborers were taken to Dong Nghe Preparatory Training Center in Hoa Khuong Commune, Hoa Vang District.According to Mr. Nguyen Ba Hoan, Chief of Office of the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs, some countries and territories having many Vietnamese laborers such as the Republic of Korea, Japan, Taiwan (China), etc have braced for the unpredicted situations of Covid-19 epidemic.Therefore, Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Dao Ngoc Dung asked the Department of Overseas Labour in collaboration with the Center of Overseas Labour and the relevant agencies to detail unforeseen circumstances of managing international employees from epidemic areas.For foreign workers in Vietnam, the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs required the Department of Employment to draw detail unforeseen circumstances of managing international employees from epidemic areas, especially from China, Korea and Japan, etc; grasp the situation of all foreign workers who have been working in Vietnam, especially workers in Coronavirus- hit countries such as China, RoK, Japan; perform specific statistics on the number of laborers, specialists working in each locality and the number of employees and experts is expected to return to Vietnam in the near future.

By press group- Translated by Huyen Huong