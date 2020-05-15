VN urges parties not to take action to further complicate situation in East Sea

Hang made the statement at the ministry’s regular press conference on May 14 while answering reporters’ queries about the information that Chinese navy surveillance aircraft KJ-500 and KQ-200 appeared on Da Chu Thap (Fiery Cross Reef) in Vietnam’s Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago.

Regarding the information, she reiterated that Vietnam has sufficient historical evidence and legal basis to assert its sovereignty over Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa archipelagos in accordance with international law.

“All activities of the parties in these two archipelagos without the permission of Vietnam are null and void”, the spokeswoman affirmed.