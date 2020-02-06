On the flight back to Zhengzhou, the passenger had a fever and was immediately isolated after landing.

After confirming that the passenger was infected with 2019-nCoV, the Chinese hospital informed Vietnam Airlines branch in the country.

Vietnam Airlines received this information and reported to relevant departments and agencies to verify the information as well as minimize spreading risk of nCoV.



During several-day journey in Nha Trang, the man stayed at two hotels.



On January 14, 26, 27 and 28, he often went to the hospital in Nha Trang to check the health.



Accordingly, receptionists and hotel staffs, tour guide, bus drivers, translators, etc were persons who had contact with this Chinese man.



Currently, Vietnam Airlines isolated two flight teams and staffs to closely monitor their heath situation.



Flights from China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macao and Bangkok (Thailand) to Vietnam and additional flights carrying passengers with unusual disease or manifestation of illness have been sprayed with disinfectant after landing or before putting them into exploitation.

By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong