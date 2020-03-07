VNA’s aircraft disinfected after carrying patient newly diagnosed with COVID-19

All crewmembers and staff, who had worked on the VNA’s VN54 flight airplane and contacted with the passenger tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 have been put into quarantine.



The 26-year-old patient sitting in business-class seat No.5K earlier visited her sister in the UK, then travelled to Italy and returned to Hanoi on March 1 on flight VN0054.

The Hanoi’s government has coordinated with the Immigration Department and the Ministry of Public Security to identify and contact with 27 remaining customers who were in business lounge, class C in this flight.





By Bich Quyen - Translated by Kim Khanh