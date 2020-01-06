VND 407 bln proposed for upgrading Cua Viet fairway

The Vietnam Maritime Administration has just submitted to the Ministry of Transport an investment guideline of renovation and upgrade project for Cua Viet fairway in Quang Tri province to receive between 3,000 and 5,000- ton ships by 2030.
Currently, 60-meter-wide and less than 2-meter- depth fairway can only accommodate vessels of 1,000-2,000 tons.

The project was proposed with a total investment of more than VND 407 billion (US$ 17.6 million) from the state budget under the medium-term public investment plan of 2021 – 2025 which is expected to implement in the period of 2021 - 2023.



By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong

