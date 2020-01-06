VND 407 bln proposed for upgrading Cua Viet fairway





Currently, 60-meter-wide and less than 2-meter- depth fairway can only accommodate vessels of 1,000-2,000 tons.The project was proposed with a total investment of more than VND 407 billion (US$ 17.6 million) from the state budget under the medium-term public investment plan of 2021 – 2025 which is expected to implement in the period of 2021 - 2023.

By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong