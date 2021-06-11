  1. National

VNR discounts 50 percent fare for transporting agricultural products to South

SGGP
The Vietnam Railway Corporation would discount up to 50 percent of railway freight cost for agricultural product consignments from the Northern provinces of Bac Giang, Bac Ninh, Vinh Phuc, Hai Duong, Hung Yen to the Central and Southern provinces, applying from June 11 to the end of July.
The Vietnam Railway Corporation had proposed the People’s Committee and Department of Industry and Trade of Bac Giang, Bac Ninh, Vinh Phuc, Hai Duong, Hung Yen Provinces to direct, connect the organizations, individuals and farmers having demand of transporting agricultural products via railway.

The Vietnam Railway Corporation will decrease up to 50 percent railway freight cost and use specialized wagons and cold container transporting agricultural products to meet the quality requirements.
With the spirit of solidarity, a representative of Vietnam Railway Corporation said that the company would always head to the Covid-19-hit localities even though it suffered from loss due to the pandemic.

Besides, the company tries its best to support the farmers in the pandemic-hit localities transporting agricultural products from the Northern to Central and Southern regions. 

By Bich Quyen – Translated by Huyen Huong

