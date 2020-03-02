Vung Tau spends US$ 2.4 million on building wharf in Con Dao island

The project had in fact been approved in June, 2007 with initial investment of nearly VND57 billion but after it was adjusted three times in 2009, 2011, and 2013 with investment leaping to VND101 billion.



Work on the wharf got started in September, 2010; however, it has showed structural defects and bad architectural design which have been discovered during execution of construction.

Therefore, the provincial government decided to stop construction in June, 2014 for correction of structure and design. At present, total construction value is worth over VND73 billion.

The work is scheduled to complete in December, 2020.





By Nong Ngan - Translated by Uyen Phuong