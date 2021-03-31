Vuong Dinh Hue elected as Chairman of NA, National Election Council

Vuong Dinh Hue, Politburo member and Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee, was elected as Chairman of the National Assembly and the National Election Council. In photo: Vuong Dinh Hue takes the oath of office. (Source: VNA)



On behalf of the NA Standing Committee, NA Secretary General and Chairman of the NA Office Nguyen Hanh Phuc presented a draft resolution on the election of the Chairperson of the NA and the NEC through secret ballots.

All of the 473 deputies present at the sitting, or 98.54 percent of the total number of NA deputies, cast “yes” ballots. (Photo: VNA)



