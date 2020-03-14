VYEA finances US$ 215,607 for production of 10,000 test kits for coronavirus

In response to Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam’s appeal, VYEA Chairman Dang Hoang Anh called for contribution for manufacturing of 10,000 test kits for coronavirus.



The association raised an amount of VND5 billion enough for 10,000 test kid production as of March 12 afternoon.

Test kits are made by Vietnamese scientists and made in the country. They will help to early detect infected Covid-19 patients.

VND1 billion was taken from the association’s fund.

Especially, businesswoman Nguyen Thi Van, who heads the club of disabled people, gave VND50 million to the appeal.

Additionally, the Vietnam Young Entrepreneurs Association encouraged its members to give 6,100 water containers worth VND256 million to residents in the Mekong Delta Province of Ben Tre where has been suffering severe drought and salinity.

By Thu Huong - Translated by Dan Thuy