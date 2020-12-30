Water scarcity after breakdown incident of irrigation system in Thanh Hoa





At the meeting with the provincial authorities, the Deputy Minister informed that troubleshooting process has been still very slow and is likely to significantly affect spring crops. As this reason, he suggested that concerned united needed to mobilize forces and specialized means to work all day, thereby providing water for production activities and daily life as soon as possible.Previously, during the operation process, the Northern Chu and Southern Ma Rivers Irrigation System was broke down at K5+200m- section through Phung Minh Commune, Ngoc Lac District at nighttime of December 27 with a length of 50 kilometer, causing serious damage of 0.4 hectare of fishing farms.Additionally, around 30,000 hectares of agricultural land have been in irrigational water scarcity and hundreds of households have suffered the lacking of running water.

By Duy Cuong- Translated by Huyen Huong