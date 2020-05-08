Wearing face masks in public places mandatory in Vietnam

This was reported at a conference convened by the national steering board for Covid-19 prevention. Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc participated the conference to listen to reports of the disease development and preventive measures.



More than 3.74 million cases of the novel coronavirus, including at least 269,000 deaths have been recorded worldwide, according to the national steering board for Covid-19 prevention.

In Vietnam, from April 16 till now, there has been no fresh case of Covid-19 in the community except foreign experts who were isolated at landing.

Ha Loi Village in Me Linh District, one of the main hotspots for Covid-19 in Hanoi, and Pho La Commune in the Northern Province of Ha Giang ended its 28-day lockdown at midnight on May 6.

The country has completed detailed plans to get economic activities countrywide back on track, while ensuring preventive measures are strictly following the Prime Minister’ direction and the Ministry of Health’s guidelines after easing regulations of social distancing.

However, Vietnam should not neglect the disease because of its complicated development in the world; therefore, the national steering board proposed to tighten monitoring the situation by asking people who enter Vietnam to self-isolate in 14 days.

Lately, the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Information and Communications are trying to complete nCoV software aiming to delete figure to make it simpler for health declaration and boost the use of a Bluetooth-based app that helps determine if a person has come into contact with a Covid-19 patient,

Schoolers are not required to wear face masks in classrooms but they must keep personal hygiene by washing hand with soap regularly. Schools must increase cleaning classrooms and tables, toilets and prevent students from contacting closely.

The national steering board petitioned to reopen non-essential businesses (beauty salons, massage parlors, karaoke lounges, barbers, and hairdressers are some of the services considered non-essential) except for bars, pubs, clubs and discos as the country has recorded no novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19) case in the community for three weeks. All businesses must adhere to safety guidelines such as face mask donning and hand washing while in operation

Sport events are allowed to organized but organizers must obey safety guidelines.

Speaking at the conference, Prime Minister Phuc said that Vietnam has driven back Covid-19 as the country has no recorded infection cases in 21 days. All students returned to schools in cities and provinces countrywide.

Vietnam will keep trying its best to bar imported cases by quarantining all international arrivals.

By Phan Thao - Translated by Anh Quan